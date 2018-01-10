2019 Ship Values – What Types Have The Largest Potential Upside

Using VesselsValue’s Future Market Value module, older tonnage looks to increase by the largest percentage from Q1 2018 – Q1 2019.

Topping the list are 15 year old Handysize Bulkers, which are predicted to increase in value by 33%, from $8.92 million in Q1 2018 to a forecasted value of $9.73 million in Q1 2019.

Coming in second are 15 year old LPG vessels sized 35,000 CBM, forecasted to increase by 11%, and 15 year old LR1 Tankers are in third place, with a forecasted 9% increase over the next 12 months.

The shipyard crisis deepened in 2017, as deliveries from the yards continued to outpace new orders. Higher steel prices and more ordering dampens the fall in newbuilding prices, and hence second hand prices. Dry bulk has started its cyclical recovery, while tankers are lagging somewhat. This provides renewed demand for shipbuilding and rising newbuilding prices.



Source: Vessels Value