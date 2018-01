The 24 000 tonne topside for the Aasta Hansteen gas platform arrived in Norway on 30 November after a 14 500 nautical mile long journey. That’s equivalent to nearly 26 900 km, or more than 640 marathons! The lady was brought home to Norway by Dockwise White Marlin. In Ølensvåg the topside will be transferred to two new vessels that will take it to Stord to be mated with the substructure, creating the world’s largest spar-platform.

Source: Statoil