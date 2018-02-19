A great start to the year for GTT: The Company signs four new orders, one of which unprecedented

GTT announces it has received several orders, since the beginning of the year, for the equipment of three LNG Carriers (LNGCs) and one bunkering vessel.

The three LNGCs, offering capacities ranging from 174,000 to 180,000 m3, will be built at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI)’s. They will be fitted with the membrane containment system Mark III Flex. Their deliveries are expected for 2020. In addition, the latest evolution of the Mark III system, the Mark III Flex+ technology, has been chosen for the equipment of a first LNGC already included in the GTT order book. As a reminder, this Mark III variant permits a daily Boil-Off Rate of 0.07%V.

The bunkering vessel, with a capacity of 18,600 m3, will receive Mark III Flex tanks and will be built in China by Hudong-Zhonghua. Based in Northern Europe, it will be specifically aimed at supplying LNG to CMA CGM’s future container ships. The unit will be operated by the ship-owner Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. and chartered by Total’s subsidiary specialized in bunkering activities, Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS). It is scheduled for delivery in 2020.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “A particularly satisfying and promising start to the year. We are pursuing our trust-based relationships with the major players of the LNG industry and are starting to see the ramp-up of our LNG as a fuel activity. We are helping to shape tomorrow’s maritime world”.

Source: GTT