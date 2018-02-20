A Growing Flag

Theo Xenakoudis, Director, Worldwide Business Operations and Managing Director International Registries, Inc. (IRI) (Piraeus) writes:

When I first joined IRI’s Piraeus office in 2001, I was one of only four employees working here. Now, in our 17th year of operation, we have become an important part of the Greek maritime community. For us at IRI, providing administrative and technical support to the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Maritime and Corporate Registries, Greece has become an irreplaceable part of our network. 10 years ago, the RMI was not even in the top 10 foreign flags in Greece. But now, after working closely with the community, providing hands-on support and guidance through the complexities of regulation, we are the number one foreign flag here in terms of number of vessels.

This is the first in a series of monthly reports for Hellenic Shipping News which will identify market changes, highlight registry news and recognise the success of the ships flying our flag.

Continuing Confidence in the New Year

A marked increase in the number of Greek shipowners buying and selling secondhand tonnage kept IRI’s Piraeus office very busy in 2017. This upswing in secondhand asset values was especially prevalent in the dry bulk sector, with vessel values rising sharply over the course of the year. With the Greek market’s confidence at a high at the end of 2017, we can hopefully look forward to continued growth in what should be an exciting 2018.

As a fast-growing entity ourselves, with vessels totalling 158 million gross tons globally under the RMI flag at the end of January 2018, we will continue to invest in our people and processes to ensure that both our Greek and global teams are able to serve our industry stakeholders and vessels this year.

Meet Us Soon

RMI Flagged Vessels Recognised for Quality

We are pleased to announce that 19 RMI flagged vessels of the A.M. Nomikos fleet have been awarded Qualship 21 status by the United States (US) Coast Guard (USCG). Only awarded to vessels sailing under a qualifying flag, the Qualship 21 program rewards high quality ships, helping to build positive reputations with US port State control (PSC) authorities.

A.M. Nomikos, a Greek owned company headquartered in Athens, owns its own dry bulk vessels and also operates a technical and commercial management service for third parties. We are proud of our work with them – helping to ensure quality and safety across their fleet.

Mr. Yannis Stratakis, Business Development, A.M. Nomikos, said:

“We feel very proud to be awarded Qualship 21 status, as it not only shows a dedication to quality aboard our vessels, but a dedication to providing the very best service to our charterers. Our Qualship 21 status means a reduced risk of unnecessary detentions or hold ups. We pride ourselves on an ability to achieve high operational standards, and continuous focus on safety and incident prevention.”

The RMI Registry is one of only a handful of ship registries whose vessels maintain a 1.0% three-year detention ratio in US ports and is the only large commercial flag to maintain its Qualship 21 status for 13 years in a row, a consistency of quality that we try replicate wherever we operate.

RMI Flagged Greek vessels Commended for Search and Rescue Actions

The following vessels have received recognition from the RMI Maritime Administrator (the “Administrator”):

MV AROMA 2 of Diligent Holdings was awarded a Certificate of Commendation for the rescue of a stricken fishing vessel off Brazil during extremely adverse weather conditions. Congratulations to Captain Henry S. Bihod, officers and crew.

MV MIRO of A.M. Nomikos received a Letter of Recognition for diverting course in order to provide assistance to a boat in distress whilst on route to Libya, showing commitment and dedication to those in need. Congratulations to Captain Sergiy Golubyev, officers and crew.

MV STAR EPSILON of Starbulk received a Letter of Recognition for diverting course in order to provide assistance to a distressed vessel off the coast of Turkey, and for standing by for assistance for approximately two hours more than was expected. Congratulations to Captain Vladyslav Shpylevsky, officers and crew.

Updates and Guidance

A summary of recent advisories and safety notices issued by the Administrator.

Hatch covers

Operators and crew of vessels with hatch covers are advised to pay close attention to the condition of hatch cover securing devices and conduct regularly scheduled visual inspections and follow-up with appropriate service maintenance as may be required. Click here.

Ballast Water Exchange – Intra North Sea Voyages

Ship operators and Masters are reminded that the North Sea countries (Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and United Kingdom) have communicated their ballast water exchange requirements for ships on voyages between two North Sea ports, as set out in International Maritime Organization (IMO) Circular BWM.2/Circ.56. The requirements of this Circular are being enforced by local PSC, and significant monetary penalties may be levied for non-compliance. Click here.

US Arrivals: Completing the Critical Items Checklist

A Marine Safety Advisory has been issued providing detailed advice on completing the Critical Items Checklist prior to arrival in the US. The advice is designed to help ship operators ensure that their Critical Items Checklist accurately reflects the status of the critical items, particularly the Quick Closing Valves (QCVs) and other items that may lead to an unsafe condition on board an RMI flagged ship. Click here.

Source: Theo Xenakoudis, Director, Worldwide Business Operations and Managing Director International Registries, Inc. (IRI) (Piraeus)