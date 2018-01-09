AB Klaipėdos Nafta Posts 43.8% rise in Reloading Activity

During December 2017 in AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) reloaded 834 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks of Klaipėda and Subačius oil terminals, i.e. greater by 43.8 per cent compared to December 2016, when 580 thousand tons were reloaded.

During 2017 the Company in total reloaded 7,177 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or less by 2.2 per cent compared to 2016 when 7,338 thousand tons were reloaded.

The result of oil products transhipment in December –the best transhipment result in the last twelve years. Such result was achieved by great concentration of employees and by continuous dedicated efforts.

In December 2017 in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal of the Company 457 thousand MWh of the natural gas were re-gasified and supplied to the natural gas transmission system, while in December 2016 – 850 thousand MWh. During 2017 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 12,646 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during 2016 – 14,611 thousand MWh).

The preliminary sales revenues for December 2017 of Company’s oil terminals’ comprise EUR 4.5 million and are higher by 73.1 percent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 2.6 million). The preliminary sales revenues of 2017 of the Company’s oil terminals comprise EUR 38.3 million and are higher by 3.8 per cent compared to 2016 (EUR 36.9 million).

The preliminary sales revenues of the Company’s LNG Terminal for December 2017 comprise EUR 5.5 million (December 2016 – also EUR 5.5 million). These revenues comprise from the part of security supplement dedicated for compensation of LNG terminal exploitation expenses, as well as regasification and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenues of the LNG terminal of 2017 comprise EUR 68.2 million, i.e. increased by 2.0 per cent compared to 2016 (EUR 66.9 million).

Total preliminary sales revenues of the Company of 2017 comprise EUR 106.5 million, i.e. 2.6 per cent higher compared to 2016 (EUR 103.8 million).

Petroleum products transhipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

December January – December 2017 2016 Change, % 2017 2016 Change, % Petroleum products transhipment, thousand tons 834 580 43.8% 7,177 7,338 -2.2% LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 457 850 -46.2% 12,646 14,611 -13.4%

Petroleum products transhipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading in 2017 by month:

January February March April May June July August September October November December Petroleum products transhipment, thousand tons 625 561 368 435 668 605 671 627 666 471 646 834 LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 784 105 652 1,436 1,233 659 1,668 2,176 1,955 993 527 457

Preliminary revenues of the Company, EUR million:

December January – December 2017 2016 Change, % 2017 2016 Change, % Oil terminals’ activity 4.5 2.6 73.1% 38.3 36.9 3.8% LNG terminal activity 5.5 5.5 0.0% 68.2 66.9 2.0% Total: 10.0 8.1 23.5% 106.5 103.8 2.6%

Source: Klaipedos Nafta