Alfa Laval PureBallast 3.1 tops customer choice for large-flow ballast water treatment systems

Among owners of tankers and other large vessels, the number who choose UV ballast water treatment over electrochlorination continues to grow. To date, Alfa Laval has won orders for Alfa Laval PureBallast 3.1 totalling almost 90 systems in the range of 1000 m3/h or more.

Led by PureBallast 3.1, UV ballast water treatment systems are challenging the notion that electrochlorination is the default for large ballast water flows. Today’s UV systems compete easily in terms of footprint and energy efficiency, even at flows of 1000 m3/h or above. This adds to their long-standing operational advantages, which include a chemical-free process that poses no corrosion risk.

The shift towards UV is evident in a string of recent orders won by PureBallast 3.1 in the large-flow range. Among them is an order from Nakilat, a Qatar-listed shipping and maritime company with the world’s largest LNG fleet, who will retrofit two PureBallast 3.1 systems of 2000 m3/h. A further system of this size, configured for Ex demands, will be retrofitted by European oil tanker management company DS Tankers.

“PureBallast 3.1 was selected not only for its small footprint and simple installation, but also for its ease of use,” says Anders Lindmark, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. “No chemicals are needed to treat the ballast water or to neutralize residuals, which means there will be no chemical handling on the part of the crews. And just as importantly, there will be no risk of corrosion in the system components or ballast water tanks. Those things make a difference for any vessel, large or small.”

