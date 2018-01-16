Algeria’s Sonatrach to refine crude abroad to cut fuel import bill

Algeria’s state energy company Sonatrach said it has signed a deal with oil trader Vitol to send oil abroad for refining as the country seeks to reduce a record fuel import bill.

Sonatrach CEO Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour said Sonatrach would pay processing costs before bringing refined fuel back to Algeria, and was also negotiating to buy shares in a foreign refinery.

“Our goal is to reduce our imports of gasoline, they are too high,” Ould Kaddour told reporters on Tuesday.

The deal is due to take effect in early February, according to a document seen by Reuters. It was not immediately clear what volumes would be refined.

Sonatrach is OPEC member Algeria’s only domestic oil producer.

Algeria, which needs to meet surging domestic demand, paid $800 million for fuel imports in 2016, but last year the bill more than tripled to a record $2.5 billion because of refining problems, a Sonatrach source said.

Ould Kaddour was speaking during a visit to the southern gas complex of Tiguentourine, operated by Sonatrach, BP and Statoil, where he said production was stable at 8.8 billion cubic metres per year, just below maximum capacity of around 9 billion cubic metres.

Algeria, a key supplier of gas to Europe, exported 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2017, Ould Kaddour said. That was up slightly from the 54 bcm that the North African nation exported in 2016, according to Sonatrach officials.

Ould Kaddour’s visit marked the fifth anniversary of an attack by al Qaeda-linked militants at Tiguentourine that killed 40 mostly foreign contractors.

He also said Sonatrach was improving relations with its foreign partners and had resolved “more than 10” out of 15 litigation cases.

