Anaklia Deep Sea Port Construction Officially Launched

Anaklia Deep Sea Port construction works have begun, with the official launching ceremony held on December 24, attended by Anaklia Development Consortium management representatives, Georgian government officials and other distinguished guests.

“We’re starting the second phase of the ‘project of the century’ today. Exactly a year ago, we signed an agreement with the Georgian government according to which we took the responsibility to build Anaklia Deep Sea Port in Georgia. During this year, massive work has been done in terms of technical, geological, marine, engineering, topography, environmental impact assessment and other studies, carried out with experts from leading international companies,” Mamuka Khazaradze, Anaklia Development Consortium Co-Founder said, going on to thank partners Conti International and SSA Marine, the investor and the container terminal operator of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port. He also thanked the Georgian government for their intensive cooperation within the Anaklia Deep Sea Port project.

“We’re not just constructing a port here; it’s an announcement for Georgia to regain its historic function on the Silk Road. We now have this chance to be integrated into these huge transport routes, with Georgia to become a crucial part and a junction for transport and infrastructure,” he stated, noting that negotiations are almost finalized with one of the UK’s leading companies with regards to Anaklia City, a special economic zone which is expected to become an industrial and transport center, enabling regional and international companies to start their businesses in Georgia.

“Anaklia is the last gateway between Europe and the East, and by opening the Anaklia Deep Sea Port, we’ll be opening this gateway wider, receiving ships within two years, that will serve the larger economy,” Khazaradze said.

“With no exaggeration, today we’re starting the biggest project of the 21st century Georgia, the construction of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port. This is the beginning of a huge transformation and change in our country,” Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, said at the launch ceremony.

“Anaklia Deep Sea Port will strengthen Georgia’s position on the Silk Road map, enabling our country to receive the biggest ships and to be a part of the container shipment operations in the region,” the PM noted.

“Anaklia Deep Sea Port will give people living in Georgia and in the region a chance to start businesses; thousands of people are to be employed in the construction process alone. Anaklia Deep Sea Port is to have an immeasurable impact on the country’s economy,” Kvirikashvili said, noting that Anaklia Deep Sea Port and the Anaklia City will bring new possibilities for Georgia to become an industrial, logistics, and innovation hub with new dynamics of development.

“This is where Europe meets Asia. Georgia will be represented as a country for international cooperation, as a country of stability and peace, and again, with no exaggeration, today the new Georgia starts here,” Giorgi Kvirikashvili concluded.

