Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime can be a SHIP Owner: Blockchain Meets Ship Financing with Shipowner.io

Shipowner.io (https://shipowner.io) is the world’s first distributed ledger platform for participation in capital financing of assets and services in the maritime industry. It is the first of its kind where the focus is strictly on the $1.5 trillion marine assets industry and its associated $1 trillion a year services industry.

Anyone, anywhere at any time can participate in any part of the capital structure backed by real world maritime assets and services. Participation is broken down into very small fractions, down to as low as $100 or lower, depending on the underlying asset or service, versus traditional financing routes, which involve millions of dollars per ticket, usually provided by large liquidity providers such as banks, private debt players, high net worth individuals and other financial institutions.

In summary, this platform democratizes the way ships are owned, bought, sold and operated. This way, the platform aims to solve some of the core industry issues while allowing all participants, the possibility of achieving portfolio diversification, superior liquidity and an equitable sharing of benefits. The platform has the potential to trailblaze industry transformation towards greater accessibility, efficiency, rationality and transparency. Access to this platform is via SHIP (Shipping Industry Participation) tokens created on the Ethereum blockchain.

Due to built-in efficiencies that can be achieved in the flow of data using blockchain technology, the role of the intermediary is significantly diminished, bringing down overall costs in a transaction. Furthermore, the system allows for extreme levels of transparency where every dollar is accounted for and is visible for participants to see, something which is not usual in our shipping industry. The diversification possibilities are also endless. Anyone with a small budget can now achieve the levels of diversification which were reserved for a select few with very deep pockets.

In a sense, this platform aims to undo the wave of consolidation that seems to be the theme of the day in many sectors by allowing the small player a level playing field versus their larger counterparts. Once that is achieved, let the player with better operations, technically and commercially win “eliminating” the high cost of finance and bringing down the day to day cost of running a vessel. Financing costs will be much lower compared to existing models where the crew can participate in the vessels they sail on. Crew costs could be further brought down, and benefits equitably shared.

For shipowners that want to monetize their assets, the process is also relatively simple. They approach Shipowner.io for an initial evaluation, and after an agreement on terms, the asset(s) is transferred to a dedicated legal structure, tokenized on the platform and divided into fractions. These fractions are then bought by Shipowner.io’s platform participants. As soon as the sale of fractions is completed, funds are transferred to the shipowner in a currency of their choice. There is full flexibility in tokenizing assets in any part of the 0 -100% range. It all depends on whether a current shipowner wants an outright sale, a sale and leaseback structure, a JV structure or even a debt deal.

The biggest impact will be when this platform launches its online digital exchange in a few months. The exchange/platform will facilitate direct exchange of a fraction of Vessel A with Vessel B, without any middle man. This provides exit possibilities to investors in the maritime space without having to physically sell a ship. Currently, such a possibility does not exist at a broken-down-fractional-level in our industry.

Imagine that, today, you as a fund manager or investor invest in 10 different fractions of different vessels but tomorrow, you wish to sell 2-3 of those fractions. It will be possible to achieve this with a few clicks and that too without having to sell the underlying asset or requiring permission from other investors. From an asset or service owner’s point of view, anyone who wants to monetize their assets are welcome to list them on the platform at a minimal cost versus going the traditional route of bank financing or IPO markets. Furthermore, if owners choose, deals can be structured in a way that they can continue doing what shipowners are good at, which is running their ships.

Most importantly, unlike many recent players in the blockchain space, this company has a working product (not just an idea on a piece of paper) which has been tested and will be rolled out in phases. The founders of Shipowner.io very clearly understand the nuances of the marine industry in which they’ve spent their careers and are fully aware of the need to instill confidence in new technology and products in our Maritime industry. Therefore, it was a conscious effort to come up with a product that the Marine industry could relate to, which targets the most pressing issues, which is built around shiponwer.io meeting the core needs of its global participants.

The team behind Shipowner.io is made up of seasoned professionals who have the entire pedigree of experience from sailing, shipbuilding, ship management, chartering, operations, research, risk management, investment management and portfolio management.

Shipowner.io leverages the founders’ successful existing marine businesses. That market leverage has helped Shipowner.io secure commitments in excess of $200 million, of marine assets and services which are looking to raise finance, via this innovative channel. The target is to finance $14 billion of assets and services by 2023.

Source: Shipowner.io