API says U.S. oil inventories fell: reports

The American Petroleum Institute showed a fall in U.S. oil inventories by around 900,000 barrels last week, news reports said. Official data from the Energy Information Administration are due Thursday morning. A survey of analysts by The Wall Street Journal produced an average estimate for a 1.9 million barrel rise in crude supplies.

April oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange trimmed a decline in electronic trading, changing hands at $61.34 a barrel, a loss of 34 cents.

Source: MarketWatch