Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / API says U.S. oil inventories fell: reports

API says U.S. oil inventories fell: reports

in Oil & Companies News 22/02/2018

The American Petroleum Institute showed a fall in U.S. oil inventories by around 900,000 barrels last week, news reports said. Official data from the Energy Information Administration are due Thursday morning. A survey of analysts by The Wall Street Journal produced an average estimate for a 1.9 million barrel rise in crude supplies.

April oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange trimmed a decline in electronic trading, changing hands at $61.34 a barrel, a loss of 34 cents.
Source: MarketWatch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software