APM Terminals adds Maersk FM3 service

The 9662 TEU capacity Maersk Salina arrived at APM Terminals Pipavav in Gujarat on January 15, representing the first call of Maersk Line’s FM3 Service to APM Terminals Pipavav, which will connect Indian customers with key global markets.

The service links India to key markets through port calls in Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Nhava Sheva, India; Singapore and the Chinese ports of Dalian, Xingang, Qingdao, Busan, Gwangyang and Ningbo. The Maersk Salina loaded seafood, polymers, chemicals, dyes, tyres etc. for export. Imports handled included home appliances, auto parts, machinery, plastic items, electrical/electronic goods and furniture, said Keld Pederson, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav, in a statement here on Thursday.

“We are persistent in our endeavour to offer best services to our customers by quick turnaround of cargos at the berth, at the yard and at the gate. The new addition by Maersk takes us one step closer in providing easy access to our customers located in north and west hinterland in India with key markets across the globe,” he added.

APM Terminals Pipavav is India’s gateway port for containers, general cargo, bulk, liquid and Ro/Ro cargoes serving customers in Gujarat with road and rail networks to India’s hinterland and northwest. The current annual general cargo capacity includes 5 million tonnes (mt) of dry bulk, 2 million mt of liquid bulk and approximately 250,000 passenger cars, and 1.35 million TEU container capacity.

