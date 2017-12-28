Argentine grains port workers start 48-hour strike over safety

Grains inspectors and crushers called a 48-hour strike at Argentina’s main port on Thursday, citing safety concerns after a worker was killed in an explosion, said Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities.

The work stoppage includes workers at the port facilities of Timbues, San Lorenzo and General San Martin, where the blast occurred at a facility owned by China’s COFCO International on Wednesday. COFCO said it was investigating the cause of the explosion, and had shut down the affected area.

The strike was announced late on Wednesday by the URGARA labor union, which represents grains and oilseed inspectors.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soymeal livestock feed and a major supplier of corn and raw soybeans.

Some 80 percent of Argentina’s agricultural exports are sent from Rosario. Cargo ships loaded at the hub sail down the Parana River on their way to the shipping lanes of the South Atlantic.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)