Asia Is America’s Biggest Crude Buyer

Asia pushed past the rest of the world last year to become the biggest buyer of America’s crude oil — and it’s poised to do it again in 2018.

Just two years after Washington ended its crude-export ban, the continent soaked up 37 percent of the oil the U.S. sent abroad in 2017, up from about 9 percent in 2016, U.S. Census Bureau data show. And Asia’s appetite for U.S. supply is only expected to grow. China, which became the world’s largest crude importer last year, took in Asia’s largest share of U.S. oil. Its government-owned refineries are adding half a million barrels a day of capacity in 2018, and independent refiners, known as teapots, are also expanding, said Elisabeth Murphy, an analyst with Wakefield, Massachusetts-based ESAI Energy Inc.

The North American shale boom is expected to provide plenty of U.S. oil to export, with the government forecasting production will top 11 million barrels a day in nine months, rivaling powerhouses Saudi Arabia and Russia. But ultimately, the price of U.S. crude will determine the strength of exports, and “Asia is definitely the market for where exports will grow,” Murphy said.

Source: Bloomberg