Asia starts testing Kuwait’s new ‘super light’ crude oil

At least one Asian refiner has tested samples of Kuwait’s new “Super Light” crude oil and found it suitable, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told S&P Global Platts Tuesday.

– Grade expected to be launched in April

– Asian refiner finds new crude suitable

– Vietnam’s Nghi Son refinery a possible destination for new grade

The test run comes as state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. prepares to launch its first new export grade in decades.

A number of refiners in northeast and southeast Asia, a key destination for Kuwaiti crudes, showed their interest in testing the new grade, market sources said.

State-owned upstream operator Kuwait Oil Co. recently began operations at a new facility to produce light oil and gas from the West al-Rawdatain field, which will be combined with output from other fields for the country’s newest crude blend to be launched in April.

KOC first discovered super light crude oil at the Sabriya field in 2005. After years of delays, KOC finally began production earlier this year from the field, along with the Umm al-Niga, and the West Rawdatain fields.

The main target of the fields is the technically challenging, deep and sulfurous Jurassic gas, but there are also considerable volumes of oil. Once all the new facilities are complete, KOC expects to produce 200,000 b/d of light oil. By 2020, the company expects to boost this by another 220,000 b/d.

Crude from the fields will be blended to make KPC’s “Super Light” crude oil grade, which it hopes to start exporting from April. The crude grade will have an API gravity of 48 degrees, with 0.4% sulfur content. Kuwait currently only has one export grade, with a typical API gravity of 31 degrees. It exports around 2 million b/d of that crude, from its total production capacity of just over 3 million b/d.

POSSIBLE DESTINATION, COMPETING GRADES

Among possible destinations for Kuwait’s new grade is Vietnam’s upcoming 200,000 b/d Nghi Son refinery, in which KPC’s subsidiary Kuwait Petroleum International has a 35.1% stake. The refinery is expected to start commercial operations this year.

A spokesman for Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan, which also holds a 35.1% stake in the refinery, confirmed that the plant expects to process Kuwaiti crude oil but declined to confirm whether this would include the new grade.

The new grade’s API gravity sits somewhere in between key Middle Eastern ultra-light grades, including Qatar’s Deodorized Field Condensate, and popular light sour Persian Gulf grades like Abu Dhabi’s Murban, hence it is difficult to see the new grade posing direct competition to any major export grades within the region’s light sour crude complex, Asian refinery sources and traders said.

Murban has an API gravity of 39.6 degrees and sulfur content of 0.79%, while DFC is an ultra-light crude with API gravity of 60 degrees and sulfur content of less than 0.3%.

“It’s too early to tell [about the new light grade’s quality] … the market should get a better idea of this crude by the second quarter of this year,” a southeast Asian sour crude trader said.

However, traders were hopeful that the new grade could potentially put the brakes on the recent uptrend in light sour crude price differentials in the Middle East, while providing a new feedstock procurement option for Asian refiners that regularly need to run middle distillate-rich crude oil.

“Considering the typical nature of lighter crude grades, [the new Kuwait Super Light crude] should yield plenty of naphtha and middle distillates … those refineries flexible enough to try out different feedstocks should be able to process this crude without much trouble,” a crude trading manager at a South Korean refining company said.

Source: Platts