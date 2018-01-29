Asian demand for Russian ESPO remains robust

Demand for Far East Russian crude oil has remained strong in the Asian spot market this month, with premiums for ESPO Blend surging to multi-year highs.

Spot price differentials for ESPO Blend crude – often preferred by Chinese and South Korean buyers for its rich middle distillate yields an short transportation time from Kozmino in eastern Russia – have crossed $5/b on an FOB basis, sources said.

Among some of the recent spot deals concluded, market sources said Surgutneftegaz could have sold via tender two 100,000 mt cargoes of ESPO for loading over February 28-March 4 and March 4-9 at premiums of $5.20-$5.30/b to Platts front-month Dubai crude assessments on a FOB basis.

Oil major BP and Japan ‘s JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy could have bought the two Russian crude cargoes, regional sweet and sour crude traders said.

This is the first time since 2014 that premiums paid via ESPO tenders have crossed the $5/b premium threshold. Previously, Surgut had sold ESPO cargoes at premiums of $5.20-$5.55/b in May 2014, S&P Global Platts data showed.

The recent tender for March-loading ESPO cargoes also happened to be the first time in more than eight months that a Japanese refiner was reported to have bought a cargo of ESPO.

The shortage of Abu Dhabi’s light sour Das Blend crude from the market for March may have also prompted the Japanese refiner to purchase ESPO, sources said.

“If [the] Japanese really did buy it, [I’m] not sure what considerations they had – possibly a top up grade [for their refinery for] blending,” a Japanese crude trader said.

“Lack of Das in the market could be a reason, or VLCC limitations on some Japanese ports,” he added.

Far East Russian grades often compete directly with Abu Dhabi’s light sour Murban and Das Blend crudes, similar grades coveted for their high yield of distillates, such as gasoil and jet fuel/kerosene.

Source: Platts