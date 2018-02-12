Asian flour mills seek Black Sea wheat despite peak marketing season for Australia

Flour mills in Asia are seeking Black Sea wheat for shipments in March-April, typically the peak marketing season for the Australian crop, because of ample global supplies and competitive prices, trade sources said.

Wheat cargoes with 11.5 percent protein from Ukraine are being offered at $225 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), compared with Australian Premium White wheat quoted at $253-$255 a tonne.

“Black Sea prices have gone up due to a rally in Chicago futures, but the Australian wheat is even more expensive,” said one Singapore-based trader. He declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

Chicago wheat futures have gained 4.6 percent in the last two sessions, buoyed by concerns over U.S. weather and short-covering by investors. The market was trading down 0.2 percent at $4.59-1/2 a bushel by 0545 GMT.

Australia, the world’s fourth-largest wheat exporter is forecast to produce 20.3 million tonnes of wheat this year, 42 percent below last year’s record crop of more than 35 million tonnes.

But world wheat supplies are abundant following bumper production in some exporting countries, including Russia.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral Editing by Joseph Radford)