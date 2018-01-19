AssArmatori: The newly founded Italian shipowners association

A group of major Italian shipowners officially founded AssArmatori, the new Italian shipowners association that, for the first time in the Italian shipping history, does not only include Italian flag operators, but also foreign companies with prevalent interest in the Italian market, employing Italian seafarers workforce.

Stefano Messina, President of Messina shipping group, has been appointed President of the new association which boasts the participation, among the others, of Grandi Navi Veloci, Italia Marittima, Finaval, Moby Lines, Tirrenia, Snav, Delcomar, Caronte &Tourist, Maddalena Lines, Toremar and Caremar.

Msc Cargo and Msc Cruises are also among the founders of the new association, aimed at stressing with Italian political counterparts the essential role of shipping and logistics within the recovery of Italian economy and for the development of industrial and tourist activities in the country.

Source: AssArmatori