Audit of STS Service Providers on behalf of Tanker Operators

Following information convey a description of the new concept referred as auditing of Service providers on behalf of tanker operators. It describes the concept, process and presents answers to fourteen frequently asked questions.

Background

Trading opportunities in new locations have led to the continuous growth of Ship-to-Ship transfer operations globally in recent years. This is a healthy and welcome development allowing positive economic growth across the industry. New local STS service providers have developed to provide totally new trading/lightering needs or to compete with existing organisations that offer such services.

Increased competition can have positive effect in improving the services available at a specific location. In the specific industry sector, it has been evidenced that the existing competition can encourage the emergence of low cost, substandard STS providers to the detriment of both the industry and the environment and with negative implications for the worldwide standing of the industry.

These organisations have the opportunity to survive and expand due to the fact that there are no adequate resources in place from their contractors, to evaluate their performance prior to or after each STS operation.

Prudent tanker operators find the current ease of entry to the industry by substandard providers worrying. They cannot directly influence the appointment of STS service providers since it is the responsibility of the trader/charterer or cargo receiver, yet have to take full statutory liability and contractual responsibility for STS operations thereby subsidising the substandard providers by protecting them from any liability resulting from their errors.

DYNAMARINe proposes an auditing scheme on behalf of Tanker Operators, based on IMO’s SOLAS and MARPOL regulations, OCIMF Guidelines, relevant ISO standards and OSIS data.

Any audit undertaken by DYNAMARINe is not just a simple review of the SPSA system, records and equipment; it seeks to establish and maintain a continuing link between the tanker operator and the STS service provider to ensure safety and environmental protection during STS operations.

The Baseline Criteria

It is important that the management system of the STS Service Provider is consistent and follows the latest industry standards. The Self-Assessment scheme developed by OCIMF identifies 12 elements that address Management System KPIs towards adopted policies and procedures. Each element includes 4 stages and each stage includes a number of KPIs.

The level of compliance with these KPIs indicates the general safety culture, the preparedness and the quality of the services provided. The expected level of compliance will in practice depend on the resources available to a service provider linked to the size of the organisation and the number of operations conducted on a regional or worldwide basis. Tanker Operators consider that it is essential to establish a minimum level of compliance, as a base line, for a prudent company.

The figure below shows the baseline as proposed on behalf of Tanker Operators. This figure shows the minimum compliance level considered appropriate for each individual element of SPSA [OCIMF STS Service Providers Self-Assessment Guide]. This baseline may be revised in the future in the light of experience, OSIS and industry feedback. The conceptual basis for this baseline is explained in detail in the referenced paper.

In addition to the review of the management system, the audit includes a visit to the STS Service Provider’s equipment stations to verify the condition of the equipment, it’s storage and maintenance facilities and consistency with the examined management plan.

Through the assessment tool provided by DYNAMARINe, the Master of a ship evaluates the quality of the services of the STS service provider after each STS operation. Ship operators maintain a transparent system, regularly audited along with TMSA audits by oil majors, based strictly on statutory requirements, environmental protection and safety criteria. The system handles this information appropriately and according to requirements.

The feedback from masters that are reported to OSIS will be utilized during the audit and any issues arising will be discussed. Furthermore, issues regarding the location assessment will be discussed and information will be exchanged for the tanker operators to be aware and properly prepared for the hazards as well as the available recourses in each location.

Tanker operators’ availability of resources for auditing STS service Providers.

Individual tanker operators do not have the resources to audit STS service providers. The resources they have are limited to their master’s ability to monitor individual STS operations. The operator’s direct involvement starts from the nomination of the provider by the charterer until the commencement of the STS operation – usually between two hours and two days.

The choice of service provider rests with their contractors, subject that baseline criteria are satisfied.

Ship operators do not have the right to choose the STS service provider, however they have the right to reject the services of a third party on the basis of justified grounds associated to environmental protection and safety of the operation.

As long as ship operators bare a responsibility on safety and carry the liability if pollution occur they have the right to request that the minimum required standards are provided by the STS service providers involved.

Validity

The validity of the final audit report is strongly related to the feedback available through OSIS and may be extended or withheld accordingly. The approval may be terminated when there is evidence, or strong indications, of inconsistency or noncompliance with the requirements of the Tanker Operators or the IMO and OCIMF guidelines.

In cases where no feedback is available through OSIS the validity is set to one year when a follow up audit should be performed.

Confidentiality

Tanker operators want to ensure that the outcome of the audit fulfils the base line criteria and not in the raw information itself. This means that there should be no conflict of interest in establishing a confidentiality regime regarding sensitive commercial, technical or other data. These issues will be discussed and clarified before the initiation of an individual audit.

It is obvious that all information that will be shared with DYNAMARINe prior, during and after the audit, will be strictly confidential and will be used only for the purpose of the audit. All the material (including photos, documents, records and the final report) will be available to the audited party. Tanker Operators will have access only to a different version of the audit report which does not contain confidential information, not relevant to the need of the tanker operator.

NOTE: During a past STS operation a Service Provider may have provided confidential information to DYNAMARINe or to one of our client. This information was provided only for the scope of the particular operation. When requesting an audit on behalf of Tanker Operators, the STS Service Provider agrees that such information will be considered as part of the audit material.

Members supporting this service

The following companies are currently supporting this initiative:

Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Co

Andriaki Shipping Co. Ltd.

Athenian Sea Carriers Ltd.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (Cyprus) ltd

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (UK) Limited

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (GR) Limited

Claus-Peter Offen Tankschiffreederei (GmbH & Co.)

Dorian Hellas SA

Dorian LPG Management Corp.

IONIA MANAGEMENT S.A.

GRACE MANAGEMENT S.A.

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company

Maran Tankers Management Inc.

Optimum Ship Services Ltd.

Spring Marine Management S.A.

Thenamaris (Ships Management) Inc.

TMS TANKERS LTD

TMS CARDIF GAS LTD

Truong Phat Loc Shipping Trading Joint Stock Company

Tsakos Columbia Shipmanagement (“TCM”) S.A.

Western Shipping PTE LTD.

Byzantine Maritime Gas

Source: DYNAMARINe