Australian Gladstone port’s Jan coal exports hit 9-month low on train mishap

The volume of coal shipped from Gladstone port in the Australian state of Queensland hit a nine-month low in January after a train derailment disrupted its coal chain, Gladstone Ports Corporation data released Tuesday showed. The port’s coal exports totaled 4.72 million mt in January, down 10% year on year and down 25% from December, the GPC data showed.

The total was the lowest since last April, when exports were impacted by Cyclone Debbie, and came after a train derailment on the Blackwater rail corridor on January 24 that disrupted deliveries to the port for five days.

Major customers of the Blackwater system include Wesfarmers’ Curragh, one of the world’s largest metallurgical coal mines, the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance, Jelinbah Resources and Glencore.

The volume exported to China hit a 22-month low of 425,000 mt in January, down 49% year on year and down 73% month on month, the GPC data showed.

Exports to the port’s main recipient Japan totaled 1.72 million mt, down 13% year on year and down 23% from December; to South Korea 691,000 mt, up 20% year on year and up 106% from December; to Taiwan 178,000 mt, up 19% year on year and down 43% month on month, and to India 1.43 million mt, down 16% year on year but and 10% from December.

Gladstone port has two terminals; RG Tanna, which the GPC says is the fourth largest in the world with a throughput capacity of more than 60 million mt/year, and Wiggins Island, which can handle 8 million mt/year.

The port exported a total 68.29 million mt of coal in 2017, 70% of it metallurgical and the balance thermal coal.

