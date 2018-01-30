Australian PWCS coal terminals’ vessel queue down on-week to 7 ships

Port Waratah Coal Services’ two terminals at Newcastle port in eastern Australia had seven ships waiting offshore Sunday, down from 10 a week ago, the Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator said in a report Sunday.

The queue is expected to rise to nine vessels at the end of January and eight ships at the end of February, the coal chain coordinator said.

The PWCS terminals shipped out 2.6 million mt of coal in the week ended Sunday, up 1.43 million mt from a week earlier, and month-to-date exports totaled 7.67 million mt, the report showed.

Coal producers forecast arrivals in January at the PWCS terminals at 8.8 million mt, and 9.6 million mt in February.

Coal throughput at Newcastle port’s railway last week was 2.76 million mt, HVCCC said.

Around 127,000 mt of coal was exported through the NCIG terminal at Newcastle last week, according to S&P Global Platts data.

Carrington and Kooragang terminals at Port Waratah had combined stocks of 1.89 million mt available for export on Sunday, down 628,000 mt from the previous week.

Meanwhile, Gladstone port in Queensland had eight ships in its vessel queue Monday, and an additional one ship was loading coal exports at the Queensland port’s RG Tanna coal terminal, Gladstone Ports Corporation said.

Source: Platts