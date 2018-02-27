Australian PWCS coal terminals’ vessel queue rises on week to 17 ships

Port Waratah Coal Services’ two terminals at Newcastle port in eastern Australia had 17 ships waiting offshore Sunday, compared to 16 ships a week ago, the Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator said in a report during the weekend.

The queue for the PWCS terminals is expected to be eight vessels at the end of February, and fewer than five ships at the end of March, the coal chain coordinator said.

The PWCS terminals shipped 1.88 million mt of coal in the week ended Sunday, down 325,000 mt from a week earlier, and the month-to-date exports totaled 8.17 million mt.

Coal producers forecast ship arrivals in February at the PWCS terminals to total 8.9 million mt, and 9.3 million mt in March.

Coal throughput for Newcastle port’s railway last week was 1.74 million mt, HVCCC said.

This follows a 72-hour shutdown of the Hunter Valley railway to Newcastle port for scheduled maintenance on February 20-23, operator Australian Rail Track Corp. said in a notice last week.

Around 140,000 mt of coal exports were shipped through the NCIG terminal at Newcastle last week, according to S&P Global Platts data.

Carrington and Kooragang terminals at Port Waratah had combined stocks of 1.06 million mt available for export on Sunday, down 640,000 mt on the week.

Meanwhile, the Gladstone port in Queensland had 16 ships in queue Monday, and an additional two ships were loading at the Queensland port’s RG Tanna coal terminal, Gladstone Ports Corp. said.

