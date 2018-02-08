Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Australia’s coal exports set new record in 2017

Australia’s coal exports set new record in 2017

in Dry Bulk Market,Freight News 08/02/2018

Australia’s coal exports value reached a new record of $56.5-billion in 2017, Minerals Council of Australia coal executive director Greg Evans said on Wednesday.

The new coal export value record, at 35% higher than in 2016 and $10-billion higher than the previous record of $46.7-billion in 2011, indicates the strength of Australia’s second-largest export.

Iron-ore exports held the top spot with an export value of $63.3-billion.

During 2017, 200-million tonnes of thermal coal exports, worth $20.8-billion, had been reported, along with 172-million tonnes of metallurgical coal exports, valued at $35.7-billion.

Asia, from established north Asian markets to the fast growing economies of Southeast Asia and India, remains the top export destination.

“Southeast Asia is emerging as a significant new market for Australian coal owing to its recent investments in high efficiency, low emission coal-fired power plants significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Exports to this market were worth about $2-billion in 2017,” said Evans.

Export revenue coal continues to make a significant contribution to the domestic economy and provides 75% of the generation in the National Electricity Market, over 51 000 direct jobs and $5-billion in royalties every year.
Source: Mining Weekly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software