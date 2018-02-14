Awilco LNG Optimistic on LNG Shipping Market’s Prospects

The Awilco LNG Group (Awilco LNG or the Group) reported net freight income of MUSD 7.3 (MUSD 4.4 in Q3 2017) and EBITDA of MUSD 4.2 (MUSD 1.2 in Q3 2017).

Freight income for the quarter was MUSD 9.6, up from MUSD 5.7 in Q3 2017, due to the improving market fundamentals. Fleet utilisation for the quarter ended at 83 %, compared to 88 % in Q3 2017. Both vessels have been operating in the spot market in 2017. Voyage related expenses amounted to MUSD 2.3, compared to MUSD 1.3 in Q3 2017. Operating expenses were MUSD 1.9 in the quarter, down from MUSD 2.2 in the previous quarter, due to variations in purchasing of spares, stores and consumables. Administration expenses were MUSD 1.2 in Q4, up from MUSD 0.9 in Q3 2017, due to timing of expenses and provisions year-end. EBITDA for the quarter was MUSD 4.2 (MUSD 1.2 Q3 2017). Depreciation for the quarter was MUSD 3.2, same as in Q3 2017. Net financial items were MUSD (5.5), down from MUSD (4.8) in the previous quarter due to foreign exchange gains in the previous quarter. Interest expenses on the WilForce and WilPride financial leases amounted to MUSD 5.5, same as in Q3 2017. Loss for the period was MUSD 4.5, compared to MUSD 6.8 in Q3 2017.

Income statement full year 2017

Freight income for the year amounted to MUSD 20.4, compared to MUSD 34.8 in 2016. The decrease reflects both the weak market rates in the first half of 2017, and the redelivery of WilForce from a threeyear TC in December 2016. Fleet utilisation for the Company ended at 74 %, compared to 79 % in 2016. Voyage related expenses increased to MUSD 6.9 in 2017, from MUSD 2.8 in 2016, due to both vessels being employed in the spot market in 2017. Operating expenses for the year were MUSD 7.9, compared to MUSD 8.7 in 2016. Operating expenses in 2016 included MUSD 1.0 from two vessels which were disposed in August 2016. Administration expenses amounted to MUSD 3.9 in 2017 (MUSD 3.5 in 2016). Full year EBITDA was MUSD 1.7, compared to MUSD 19.8 in 2016. Depreciation for the period was MUSD 12.3 (MUSD 12.9 in 2016). Net finance income/(expense) was MUSD (21.2) compared to MUSD (23.2) in 2016. Loss before tax and for the period was MUSD 31.8, compared to MUSD 22.8 in 2016.

Statement of financial position

Book value of vessels was MUSD 363.9 as at 31 December 2017 (MUSD 366.3 Q3 2017). The decrease reflects ordinary depreciation during the quarter, offset by minor vessel upgrades. Total current assets were MUSD 35.7 as at 31 December 2017 (MUSD 35.9 Q3 2017), of which cash and cash equivalents were MUSD 29.0 (MUSD 30.4 Q3 2017). Total equity as at 31 December 2017 was MUSD 127.0. Total current liabilities were MUSD 6.4 as at 31 December 2017 (MUSD 3.5 Q3 2017). MUSD 2.7 of the current liabilities relates to the short term portion of the WilForce and WilPride financial leases (MUSD 1.5 as at 30 September 2017). Total non-current liabilities were MUSD 266.2 as at 31 December 2017 (MUSD 267.2 Q3 2017), of which the long-term portion of the WilForce and WilPride financial leases was MUSD 263.9 (MUSD 264.9 Q3 2017).

OUTLOOK

Following a rebound in Q3 2017, the market recovery was firmly established in Q4 2017. Headline rates in Q4 moved beyond USD 80,000 per day for the first time since Q1 2014, before coming off somewhat in Q1 2018, reflecting normal seasonal patterns. The long-term outlook for LNG shipping remains promising.

Newbuilding activity was low in 2017 and 2016, and new orders placed today will not be delivered until the second half of 2020. Although the orderbook of 95 vessels represents over 20 % of the LNGC fleet, 88 MTPA of new LNG production scheduled to come on stream from 2018 to 2021 is expected to require more vessels than the current available tonnage and orderbook. Still, periods of volatility and seasonality should be expected. Following the comprehensive refinancing completed in 2017, Awilco LNG is fully financed until 2020 and is well positioned for the improving market.

Source: Awilco LNG Group