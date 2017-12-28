BASS Appoints VP of Sales for North America

BASS is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Fernando Lehrer as their VP of Sales for the North American market as part of its continuous commitment to growth and close customer support.

With a Naval Architect & Marine Engineer background, Fernando brings over 20 years of experience in the maritime industry serving in critical roles such as VP of Product Development for ABS Nautical Systems (ABS), Director of Marine Consulting Services for ABS and President of London Offshore Consultants (LOC).

His wealth of experience allows him to develop a holistic understanding of the challenges that ship operators face and the importance of selecting the right fleet management tools to address them.

Fernando is also a thought leader and visionary who has spoken at various industry events on the latest issues gripping the industry, with a keen interest in Marine Digitization and the way technology will impact the maritime industry.

With its foray into the North American market, BASS is now represented in over 35 countries and counting with its global employee headcount growing to 140 personnel, its largest ever with further additions in the pipeline.

Source: BASS