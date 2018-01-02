Bergen office for Howe Robinson

Howe Robinson Partners is extending its shipbroking network with the opening of a new office in Bergen, Norway.

The new team headed by ex Joachim Grieg director Sturle Waardal also includes Henrik Lahn-Johannessen, Erland Holm and Walter Birkelund, and brings with them a wealth of experience in Dry Cargo from Mini Bulkers through to the Handy/Supramax/Open Hatch and Panamax/Post Panamax sectors.

Bergen is home to 70 shipping companies and has a growing Dry Cargo presence, being especially strong in the Open Hatch sector.

Sturle Waardal commented: “We look forward to this new challenge and to providing a comprehensive, dynamic service to all our clients; exposure to Asian markets through Howe Robinson’s network of offices should be particularly beneficial.”

Managing Partner of Howe Robinson’s Dry Cargo business Guy Hindley said: “We are always looking at innovative ways to expand and improve our service, so we are very excited to be able to embrace this new area of Dry Cargo business. Bergen is an important centre for the maritime industry and we are delighted to welcome this new team into Howe Robinson.”

Howe Robinson, headquartered in Singapore, continues to strengthen its position as one of the largest privately-owned shipbrokers. A total of 12 offices and nearly 200 brokers gives clients unrivalled global access to Container, Dry Cargo and Tanker shipbroking and Sales and Purchase information and services.

Source: Howe Robinson