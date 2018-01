Biggest COSCO Ship to Visit North America Calls at Port of Long Beach

The largest COSCO Shipping vessel to ever come to North America visited the Port of Long Beach in November 2017.

COSCO Shipping’s 14,500-TEU Himalayas berthed at the Pacific Container Terminal on Nov. 22. PCT handled a total of 15,860 TEUs on the Himalayas before it departed on Nov. 27.

The Port has been handling ships carrying 14,000 TEUs or greater since 2012.

Source: Port of Long Beach