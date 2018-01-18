BMT Brings in New Strategy Director

BMT has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Guy Tomlinson as Group Capability and Strategy Director.

Commenting on his new role, Guy says: “Within days of joining BMT, I was blown away by some of the fantastic talent and enthusiasm we have within this business and in some respects, we almost take for granted the truly remarkable work our people can deliver. A big part of my role is to harness this technical excellence and focus our efforts on helping to make a real difference to some of the global, engineering challenges that our customers face today. It’s about us having a clear, ambitious vision and plan on what we want to be famous for in five years’ time and having all of the necessary levers in place to achieve this.”

Guy joins BMT from QinetiQ where he led a 35-strong business development team as UK Sales Director. He has a wealth of experience across the maritime, defence, cyber and information and training domains, as well as leading on several sales and business development transformation programmes. Prior to joining QinetiQ, Guy served in the Royal Air Force for 23 years as an engineer officer, with operational tours in Iraq, Kosovo and the Falkland Islands.

Guy continues: “BMT is on an exciting journey and with its diverse portfolio both geographically and technically, we are in a strong position to exploit the market opportunities available to us.”

A Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the IET, Guy is also a registered STEM Ambassador.

Source: BMT Group