Brand consolidation at LK

LK, a provider of products and solutions in the HVAC and marine industry, has produced a joint brand platform. This states that, among other things, all subsidiaries are to be gathered under one and the same brand name: LK.

Work on the new brand platform has taken place throughout LK. Staff from all business areas have participated and a market survey of 5,000 customers has been conducted.

“The survey shows that the majority of customers already see us as LK, irrespective of the business area involved. We enjoy a great deal of cooperation within LK, something that will only be strengthened and clarified through a common brand platform. Business areas will receive improved support and will in future be able to focus even more on business development,” says Dan Paradell, CEO at LK.

Among other things, the new brand platform includes purpose, vision, values and personality. In addition, a common customer promise has been formulated: For the simpler, smarter everyday. One vital element in fulfilling this promise is to provide sustainable solutions.

LK’s subsidiaries will retain their current legal form and the business itself will not change. The implementation of the new brand platform will be incremental and is expected to be completed by autumn 2018.

“In future, in all of our marketing communication we will be a single LK. Through this change, we will be able to gather the group’s full strength for the challenges and opportunities that stand before us,” says Dan Paradell.

For the simpler, smarter everyday

Simpler. Smarter. More sustainable. At LK, we believe there’s a better way to do everything. That’s why – from water, heating and hydronic solutions to pipe extrusion and marine flow control – we push for innovation over status quo and simplicity over complexity. It’s a belief all of us at LK apply to every product and solution we create.

Source: LK