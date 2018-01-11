Brazil exports of iron ore to China up 1.5% in 2017

Brazilian iron ore exports to China in 2017 totaled 216.09 million mt, an increase of 1.5% from 2016, accounting for 61% of total Brazilian iron ore exports of 353.26 million mt, Ministry of Trade and Development data showed.

However, the sales value of shipments to China last year jumped 42% to $10.24 billion FOB, from $7.2 billion FOB in 2016. The yearly average price was $47.39/mt, up from $33.85/mt in the previous year.

In December, Brazilian iron ore exports to China fell 12.7% to 18.53 million mt, from 21.24 million mt in the previous year, 62% of total Brazilian ore exports, according to ministry data.

The sales value of shipments to China was $1.26 billion FOB in December, a fall of 17.9% from $1.54 billion FOB in December 2016, as the average price fell to $42.16/mt from $47.97/mt in 2016.

Japan received the second largest volume of exports in December at 1.83 million mt in, 1.55% down from the year-ago month.

Sales value also decreased to $83.11 million FOB, down 13.6% from a year ago.

Source: Platts