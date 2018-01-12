British Ports Association comments on the Government’s 25 Year Plan for the Environment, published yesterday

“We welcome the Prime Minister’s rejection of the false choice between enhancing our environment and promoting economic growth. The Government must now redouble efforts to ensure that unreasonable costs are not added to plans for sustainable development. This means ensuring that Government and its agencies have the capacity to process license applications in a timely manner and that marine environmental designations are properly resourced and backed up by robust evidence.”

“The Prime Minister said today that industry must play its part, and we will. But Government must be prepared to work with ports and other industries to understand concerns when they arise so that solutions on important matters such as air quality and marine plastics are viable and achieve a clear goal.”

“We also very much welcome the Government’s commitment to “take back control” of UK waters and fisheries and urge Ministers not to dilute or waiver on that commitment as Brexit negotiations progress.”

Mark Simmonds, Policy Manager at the British Ports Association