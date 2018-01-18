Recent News

  

British Ports Association Responds to UK-France Summit

in Port News 18/01/2018

Responding to today’s announcement on border security and cooperation, Mark Simmonds, Policy Manager at the British Ports Association, said:

“We welcome any measures that smooth the flow of trade and passengers at the border. Extra security at the Port of Calais is a good thing but Ministers must ensure that in forthcoming Brexit negotiations and in any further bilateral discussions, Government intervention at the border is kept to a minimum. 95% of UK trade flows through our ports and it is vital that goods and passengers are allowed to move as quickly as possible.”

Mark Simmonds

It was reported today that the UK Government will commit an extra £44.5m on Channel border security for fencing, CCTV and infrared detection technology in Calais and other border points.


Source: British Ports Association

