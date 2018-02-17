Bulkcarrier Deliveries: Still On The Slide

Against the backdrop of a shrinking orderbook, deliveries in the bulkcarrier sector have declined significantly since peaking in 2011, hitting their lowest level in deadweight terms since 2008 last year. In 2017 deliveries continued to fall, although it appears that improving market conditions led to the delivery of vessels that had previously been delayed, providing some support to bulker delivery volumes.

Down The Track

In total, 456 vessels of a combined 38.4m dwt were delivered into the bulkcarrier fleet in 2017, a decline of 64% and 62% in numerical and dwt terms respectively compared to peak volumes in 2011. This decrease reflects a significant 74% decline in the size of the global bulkcarrier orderbook in dwt terms since the end of 2011, to 757 vessels of a combined 80.5m dwt at the start of February 2018. In addition, ‘non-delivery’ in the bulker sector over this period was high, increasing from 27% in 2011 to 49% in 2016 in dwt terms, although it softened to 34% in full year 2017.

China Feeling The Chill

Compared to 2011 levels, bulkcarrier deliveries from South Korean yards have declined the most across the ‘big 3’ builder nations, falling 94% to reach only 1.2m dwt in 2017. However, in absolute terms the decline was more significant at Chinese yards, which delivered 22.2m dwt into the global bulker fleet in 2017, a 57% decline on 2011 levels in dwt terms. Meanwhile, bulker deliveries from Japanese yards remained steadier, declining 39% in dwt terms in the same period, to reach 13.7m dwt in 2017. Against this background, the number of yards to make a bulkcarrier delivery has also declined. In 2017, 46 Chinese yards delivered a bulker, down from 127 yards in 2011, whilst only four South Korean yards made a bulkcarrier delivery in 2017, compared to 18 in 2011. Elsewhere, the number of Japanese yards to make a bulkcarrier delivery remained steady, with 31 yards delivering a bulker in 2017, compared to 34 in 2011.

Off The Launch Ramp

However, it appears that 2017 deliveries could have been lower were it not for the delivery of units previously delayed after launch. For bulkers delivered in 2017, the average time between launch date (when a unit is moved into the water from dry dock) and delivery date increased sharply to over six months, up from around three months for bulkers delivered in 2015. While most bulkers were still delivered a typical 2-3 months after launch, the statistics imply a longer gap between the near-completion of some units and their delivery. With historically weak bulker earnings in 2016, a number of owners may have delayed the delivery of units (of course, delays are also caused by other factors such as yard-side and financial issues). Improved earnings in 2017 may have encouraged owners to take delivery of these units, reflected by the increase in the average time from launch to delivery.

So, bulkcarrier deliveries have continued to decline, especially at Chinese yards. However, in 2017 delivery levels appear to have been aided by the delivery of units previously delayed by owners after launch. Looking forward, with a much smaller orderbook at the start of 2018, bulker deliveries look set to continue on a downward trend in the next few years.

