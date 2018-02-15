Bunker Connect selected for the PortXL 2018 accelerator program

PortXL announced yesterday that Bunker Connect has been selected for the PortXL 2018 accelerator program. This year, the organization scouted more than 1,000 start-ups and scale-ups, of which the final 30 were invited to participate in a 4-day selection event in Rotterdam.

After 4 intensive days it was announced by Mare Straetmans (PortXL), Carolien Vat-Sandee (PortXL), Paul Verheul (van Oord) and Jan Peter Balkenende (EY) that Bunker Connect was in the final selection of 14 companies.

We are very excited about the program, this will help Bunker Connect to build a solid foundation and expand globally. We have a clear value proposition and we look forward to show that to parties like Boskalis, van Oord, Vopak and many more. We are not only interesting for bunker buyers and suppliers, but also for the entire ecosystem around bunkers. You can think of port agents, quantity surveyors, analysis labs and the port authority.

PortXL will help Bunker Connect to find new clients, investors and grow globally. It’s a 100-day mentorship-driven accelerator program, with a final shakedown presentation on 14 June.

We connect demand and supply five times cheaper than traditional brokers and traders. This means that we save ship operators thousands of dollars every time they bunker. On top of direct savings, we remove the financial risk of bankruptcy of intermediaries, by connecting the buyer directly with the physical suppliers.

Source: Bunker Connect