Bunker fuel shortages in Mediterranean: sources

Bunker fuel availability was curtailed at Augusta, Italy, and in Ceuta, a Spanish coastal enclave in Morocco, market sources said. Supply of 380 CST fuel oil was not available at the Italian port, a market source said. Marine gasoil was still available, the source added. There is one physical supplier at the port, Maxcom. The company was not available for comment.

The price of fuel oil at the port remained stable day on day, at $382/mt ex-wharf.

There has been tightness elsewhere in the Mediterranean as well. Neither fuel oil nor marine gasoil were available at Ceuta, Spain, a source said. This was because of a delay in the arrival of a vessel bringing more material, sources said.

The price of fuel oil at Ceuta was assessed stable on the day Wednesday at $377/mt ex-wharf.

Source: Platts