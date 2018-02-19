Cam Pha port loads first batches of coal in Lunar New Year

Cam Pha Port in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh loaded 32,000 tonnes of coal onto two ships in the late hours of February 16, the first day of the Year of the Dog.

Cam Pha Port and Logistics Company and Cua Ong Coal Company, the two affiliates of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin), jointly managed the first shipments of coal for the Yun Qian and Viet Thuan 235.03 vessels which will carry supplies to the Malaysian market and Vinh Tan 2 thermal power plant in Binh Thuan province, respectively.

Since the beginning of 2018, Cam Pha Port and Logistics Company has transited nearly 1.6 million tonnes of coal, with 1.5 million tonnes for domestic consumption, and more than 68,000 tonnes for export.

Despite difficulties in coal production and consumption in 2017, Vinacomin fulfilled its business plan for the past year with 35 million tonnes of coal produced and 35.6 million tonnes sold for use.

In 2018, the State-owned industrial conglomerate aims to produce about 36 million tonnes of coal (up 2.5 million tons compared to 2017), of which domestic consumption will account for 34.1 million tons and exports about 1.9 million tonnes, an increase of 400,000 tonnes compared to last year.

Source: Nhan Dan