CareerStream – The first shipping recruitment agency in Greece

CareerStream constitutes an innovative private company established in Athens, Greece in 2017, and with presence in London, Limassol, and Singapore. We aim to offer top quality recruitment services to companies specializing in shipping & transportation. We believe in excellence and this is what we want to deliver to our clients.

The well-established Maritime Sector in Greece is the most attractive choice for many jobseekers, as it offers security and perspective for career development. While, the workload in an office environment does not allow time to be spent on CV filing and Screening, CareerStream can become your valuable partner.

Our mission is to provide high quality human resources services to shipping companies and promote competitive candidates’ profiles.

Services to employers:

Job Posting – CV Screening – Interview Screening

Services to job seekers:

CV writing – Interview preparation – Personal Branding & Social Media consultation

Our shipping background and our strong network among all sectors of the industry give us a competitive advantage in the market. Our dedicated team guarantee our passion for what we do. We are proud for our consultants, top professionals with extended experience as hiring managers and have worked for top players in shipping.

At last, our company is offering corporate event management solutions (i.e. Posidonia galas, Christmas parties, promo events, etc.), as well as team building events.

Source: CareerStream