Cargo turnover of Ventspils port terminals rose by 7% in 2017

The terminals based in the north-western Latvian port of Ventspils reloaded 20.04 million tons of cargo in 2017, which is 7% more than a year before, the port’s spokeswoman Inga Ievina told LETA.

In December 2017, the Ventspils port terminals reloaded 1.5 million tons of cargo in what was the best monthly cargo turnover result in half a year.

The steepest annual growth in 2017 was recorded in the segment of coal cargos and the traffic of ro-ro cargos continued to show steady growth as well.

The port’s spokeswoman informed that Stena Lina ferry operator continued to raise the turnover of both cargos and passengers carried via Ventspils. In 2017, the company set a new record of ferry passengers as 209,894 people were carried on the Ventspils- Nynashamn ferry line, which is a 30% increase against 2016. The turnover of ro-ro cargos on the ferry line grew 17% year-on-year to 2.1 million tons in 2017.

While some of the terminals operating at the Freeport of Ventspils managed to increase their cargo turnover last year, others continued to see a decline in cargo traffic. Kalija Parks was the least active terminal in Ventspils as it only reloaded 206,000 tons of cargo in 2017, which means that it was using 3% of its reloading capacity, or nearly 50% less than in 2016, the port’s representatives said.

Ventspils is Latvia’s second largest port by cargo turnover.

