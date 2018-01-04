Cargo volumes rise at world’s top ports

Cargo throughput at major ports globally maintained an upward trend in the third quarter of this year, according to the Global Port Development Report issued by Shanghai International Shipping Institute (SISI).

SISI statistics showed that cargo volumes at major ports in the world recorded a growth rate of 6.4 per cent during the three-month period, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Seaborne volumes rose rapidly thanks to the continuous recovery of the global economy and the rising of global trade, according to the report.Specifically, Chinese ports’ cargo throughput stood at 3.23 billion tonnes in Q3, up by 7.9 per cent year-on-year. This was the highest growth since 2014, and is 5.8 per cent higher than that seen in Q2, the report says.

During the third quarter, major ports in South Korea reported a cargo throughput of 385 million tonnes, up by 8.8 per cent year on year, yet slightly down quarter-on-quarter.Furthermore, cargo throughput in Europe saw a year-on-year growth rate of 1.1 per cent, which was down compared with the 1.2 per cent seen last year.

Cargo volumes at American ports also sustained the growing trend. In Q3, major U.S. ports saw an eight per cent growth rate for cargo throughput.Finally, growth rates of cargo throughput at Australian ports rose as well. Major ports including Port of Port Hedland, Port of Hay Point, and Port of Brisbane recorded increases of 1.1 per cent, 8.8 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively.

Source: The Nigerian Guardian