Cargotec has defined its sustainability targets for 2018

in International Shipping News,Shipping: Emission Possible 13/01/2018

Cargotec’s Extended Executive Board has set the company sustainability targets for 2018. The targets support Cargotec’s strategic must-win battles – services, digitalisation and people leadership – with which the company aims to become the global leader in intelligent cargo handling.

Cargotec’s focus in 2018 will be on increasing safety awareness, setting a new sustainability standard for the supply chain, increasing the usage of renewable electricity, and ensuring that human rights-related company practices and processes are at the correct level.

The 2018 sustainability targets in brief:

  1. IIFR (industrial injury frequency rate) 4 in production sites
  2. 100% of Swedish and Finnish sites to use electricity from renewable energy sources
  3. Conduct a renewed human rights risk assessment on Cargotec operations
  4. 100% of strategic suppliers assessed with the sustainability self-assessment tool; the supplier code of conduct process finalised with suppliers that cover 80% of the direct sourcing spend.

More information about the progress on each of the targets will be published during the year.
Source: Cargotec

