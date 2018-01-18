Chevron Shipping awards global oil and LNG contract to GAC

Chevron Shipping Company (CSC) has further cemented its long-standing relationship with the GAC Group by awarding it a global three-year ship agency contract for both crude and LNG vessels.

The new agreement secures GAC’s status as Chevron’s exclusive global agent in a partnership that spans more than 20 years, more than 15 of which have seen GAC as its sole global agent.

Lars Heisselberg, GAC’s Advanced Supplier Relationship Sponsor for CSC and GAC’s Group Vice President – Americas, says: “This contract represents an important milestone for GAC as it solidifies our affiliation with CSC and allows us to further strengthen our service offerings and long-term relationship with them.”

Operations will be overseen by GAC Hub Agency offices in Dubai, Houston and Singapore with support from GAC’s network of offices and approved agents worldwide. GAC’s dedicated CSC Alliance Representative in Houston will continue to supervise and drive the relationship between the two companies.

Source: GAC