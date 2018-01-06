China blizzard disrupts deliveries of coal, LNG amid big freeze

Heavy snowfall across parts of China has curbed deliveries of commodities from thermal and coking coal to liquefied natural gas (LNG) as highways have shut and ports slow loadings, traders and shipping sources said on Friday.

Coal prices have risen on the transport disruptions, which could increase the shortages of both coal and natural gas for heating for residents in the frigid north of China, the sources said.

China warned on Friday of a second wave of snow and sleet hitting the northern, central and eastern parts of the country after record snowfall paralysed parts of the country earlier this week. That storm disrupted public transport and energy supplies, damaged power lines and required authorities to shut down roads, airports and schools in parts of central China.

Coal shipments by truck from Shanxi province, a top producing region, and from eastern Shandong province have stopped, a manager with a Shandong-based coke plant said, adding that coking coal prices of all varieties jumped between 50 yuan to 100 yuan per tonne over the past three days.

The most-active thermal coal futures on the country’s Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 1.2 percent at 628.20 yuan ($97) per tonne, while coking coal closed up 0.33 percent at 1,360.50 yuan.

“There are no transportation fees listed for coking coal. We did not find a logistic company willing to handle our shipments,” the manager, who declined to be named said.

A Beijing-based iron ore trader said the supply of the steelmaking raw material was stuck at ports due to the bad weather. The overall inventories at the country’s ports are 150 million tonnes.

Iron ore futures fell slightly on Friday as market participants bet on short-term disruptions.

The blizzard also caused some delays of LNG imports from major terminals, such as Sinopec’s Qingdao terminal in Shandong province, said a sales manager at Hengtong Logistics, which handles transportation and sales for the terminal, who asked not to be identified.

“Heavy snow curbed transportation of gas via trucks. Residential consumption surged, so the market is getting tight again”, he said.

“We closely monitor the weather changes and make sure we deliver our products under safe conditions,” Sinopec said in an emailed statement.

Bad weather has forced some smaller ports to temporarily halt docking of vessels carrying liquids, adding to congestion at ports like Lanshan in Shandong and Lianyungang in neighbouring Jiangsu province, said a shipping manager for China Ocean Shipping Co.

The Rizhao Port Group which operates the Lanshan port did not respond to a request for comment. Officials at the port of Lianyungang could not be reached for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Meng Meng, Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)