China data: Independent refiners’ Jan crude imports rise 20% on month to 9.02 mil mt

Crude oil imports for China’s independent refineries in eastern Shandong province, as well as the Henan Fengli Petrochemical and Hebei Xinhai Petrochemical independent refineries, rose 20.3% month on month in January to a 10-month high of 9.02 million mt, or 2.13 million b/d, according to a monthly survey by S&P Global Platts.

The total volume includes those imported by trading companies for the independent refineries.

This is higher than the preliminary estimated arrival of 8.15 million mt expected at the Shandong ports of Qingdao, Yantai, Rizhao, Laizhou, Longkou and Dongying, in January, according to another survey by Platts in early January.

The higher inflow in January was mainly pushed by independent refineries that started to boost imports after quotas were granted in December for 2018.

“Independent refineries were eager to import after stocks depleted at the year-end, since there [was] enough quotas to guarantee the imports,” an analyst in Beijing said.

China’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry at the end of December granted a total of 114.59 million mt of crude import quotas to 34 refiners for 2018, up 76.6% from 64.88 million mt for 21 refiners awarded during the same round of 2017.

A total of 15 independent refiners have already received 100% of their quota entitlement for 2018, which was set by the National Development and Reform Commission, while 17 have received 90%.

CHEMCHINA LEADS THE WAY WITH HIGHEST IMPORT VOLUME

ChemChina took the lead in receiving the highest volume of imports in January, with 1.48 million mt, including 135,000 mt of Angolan Olembendo crude — the first time this crude is being imported by independent refineries.

ChemChina’s imports spiked 64.9% year on year in January.

After taking in US Mars crude in December, Hongrun has started to import other crude grades from the US, such as BM Sour in January. Other than that, the refinery also received crude shipped from Saldanha Bay in South Africa in January, following the same move by Wonfull Petrochemical and Luqing Petrochemical in December.

In line with the higher imports, the total recipients last month have increased to 24 from 19 in December.

In January, 19 independent refineries in Shandong, including Xinhai Petrochemical and Fengli Petrochemical — which hold crude import quotas — directly imported 8.02 million mt of crude, compared with 6.7 million mt by 16 independent refineries in December, Platts data showed.

Some of the volumes received by those refineries could be resold to other independent refineries, including non-quota holders, market sources said.

The balance of the import volume in the month, or 995,000 mt, was received by trading companies Trafigura, Vitol, Taifeng Hairun, Qingdao Yijia and PetroChina’s trading arms that supply to independent refineries.

The total for January crude imports included parcels that arrived at ports in Shandong and Tianjin and completed discharge operations in the month, as well as cargoes that arrived in December and completed offloading in January.

RESIDUAL FUEL IMPORTS SLIDE TO 135,000 MT

In addition to the imported crude cargoes, a total of 135,000 mt of bitumen blend and fuel oil was imported by independent refineries last month, down 57.3% from 316,000 mt in December.

With crude quotas being ample at the start of the year, the demand for residual fuel feedstock from independent refineries has been low.

Of the total, 95,000 mt of bitumen blend was imported by Yuhuang Petrochemical, and 40,000 mt of fuel oil by ChemChina — the only one to take fuel oil as feedstock since last September.

Yuhuang is the only one that is still importing and cracking bitumen blend.

Bitumen blend can be used as an alternative feedstock at some refineries that are able to process heavy feedstocks.

