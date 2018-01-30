China end-Dec crude stocks rebounds, gasoline at multi-yr high

China’s end-December commercial crude oil stocks rose 3.24 percent from the previous month, as domestic refinery throughput eased from peaks in November, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Inventories for three main refined fuel products – diesel, gasoline and jet fuel – grew by 9.1 percent during the month.

Diesel led the gains in refined fuel stocks, up 17.4 percent over the month to about 7.22 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on historical data. Xinhua only publishes percentage changes.

Gasoline stockpiles had increased 4.7 percent to around 8.62 million tonnes by the end of December, the highest since at least 2010.

Aviation fuel stocks slipped 0.45 percent.

“Gasoline consumption remained dull due to low temperatures and less use of cars,” said China OGP, a newsletter run by Xinhua.

Diesel consumption dropped on a cut in outdoor engineering and infrastructure activity, the report said.

The higher overall fuel stocks, at around 18 million tonnes or the highest since July, came despite bumper shipments of fuel overseas by state refiners, suggesting lukewarm fuel demand at home.

China’s refinery throughput for the full 2017 gained 5 percent to 11.36 million barrels per day, or up by some 540,000 bpd over 2016, marking the fastest growth in four years owing to record output at independent refineries and also new refining units started online by state oil firms. For a breakdown of the inventory data, go to For stories on China’s oil inventory, go to

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Joseph Radford)