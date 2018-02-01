China Holds A Tenth Of Europe’s Box Capacity

China now controls one-tenth of European container terminal capacity – a figure that is up more than 9% from the start of the decade.

That’s according to statistics from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s International Transport Forum (ITF), which revealed that Chinese container terminals in Europe now constitute about 10% of European volume and exist in 13 European ports.

The purchasers are Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs), led by Chinese shipping giant COSCO.

However, the ITF’s data also showed that while Chinese SOEs have been able to purchase majority shares in ports across Europe, no European terminal operators have a majority stake in Chinese ports.

Through the One Belt One Road development, the biggest increase in Chinese SOE acquisitions of European container terminals occurred last year.

Source: Port Strategy