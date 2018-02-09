China Jan iron ore imports up 9% to 100 mil mt on seasonal demand: Commerzbank

Iron ore imports into China in January rose around 9% year on year to around 100 million mt, with demand from seasonal effects to mill operations and trade, investment bank Commerzbank said.

Iron ore imports last month reached their second highest monthly level ever, the German bank said, citing China Customs data.

The Lunar New Year was celebrated in January in 2017, which may have slowed trade and dragged on imports in the comparative period, Commerzbank said.

Some extra ore restocking may be needed as steel mills have been idled this winter in China to help cut air pollution, it said.

“A role appears to be played by the expectation that the production restrictions that apply in the steel industry during the winter months will be lifted again in mid-March,” Commerzbank said. “Steel manufacturers are already preparing themselves accordingly and building up their iron ore stocks.”

Commerzbank said there was industry talk of a shortage of high-quality iron ore in China, so China was increasingly buying higher-grade ore on the seaborne market. Iron ore stocks in Chinese ports are mainly lower quality ore, it said.

Platts 65% Fe assessment has recovered relativity in pricing terms, ranging at a 14%-16.5% premium to IODEX 62% Fe fines on a dry mt unit basis since January 23, from a 12.5%-14.5% premium earlier last month, according to S&P Global Platts data.

Source: Platts