China likely to lift Jan gasoil exports amid falling domestic market

Gasoil’s bullish journey in China seems to have ended with prices coming off recently amid ample supply and softening demand as activity slows down in the winter months and market sources are expecting a pickup in exports next month.

Gasoil prices have fallen by about Yuan 1,000/mt ($20.29/b) so far this month in Shandong province — the most price-sensitive region due to the heavy concentration of independent refiners who are more responsive to changing supply-demand fundamentals than their state-owned peers.

Prices started rise in mid-July with ex-refinery prices at around Yuan 4,740/mt for 10 ppm motor-gasoil from the independent sector. After three months of rise, gasoil hit around Yuan 6,000/mt at the end of October, soaring to Yuan 6,800/mt by the end of November.

Typically, gasoil prices do rise in October and November as demand for low vapor gasoil picks up ahead of winter in northeastern China, according to market sources. This year, however, gasoil prices also found support from declining yields and higher ex-refinery prices quoted by the independent refining and blending sectors as well as bullish international crude oil prices.

In addition to actual consumption, the rising prices prompted trading houses to stock up amid fears of a further rise.

China’s apparent demand for gasoil rose 6.1% on year in October to 15.2 million mt or 3.65 million b/d, S&P Global Platts data showed.

PRICE FALL AMID AMPLE SUPPLY

This week, prices fell to around Yuan 5,650/mt and are expected to fall further in the coming weeks due to sufficient supply from the refineries and blenders, and high stocks held by trading houses amid typical lower winter demand.

“We need to clear the stocks as soon as possible as the price will decrease further without support from the government, which is unlikely to raise guidance prices since the jump seen in mid-November,” a Shandong-based refiner said.

The guidance price, which is adjusted by the government every 10 working days to mirror changes in international crude oil prices, has been frozen since November 16 when it was raised by Yuan 250/mt.

Meanwhile, gasoil supply remains ample with CNOOC’s Huizhou refinery and Sinopec’s Gaoqiao refinery cutting December exports by 200,000 mt and 30,000 mt from November, respectively. CNOOC cut its exports amid high prices but a slowdown in domestic demand has forced the company to lower its offer price by Yuan 700/mt this week, market sources said.

The shutting of Sinopec’s 9.2 million mt/year Hainan refinery and Sinochem’s 12 million mt/year Quanzhou refinery this month for maintenance did not hit gasoil supply significantly as both are mainly export-oriented. Moreover, the independent refineries in Shandong have lifted throughput to 69% of capacity so far this month from about 67% in November as several plants restarted after maintenance, according to local information provider JLC.

Imports of light cycle oil, a key blendstock for gasoil production, have also risen in the last few months from a low of 99,060 mt in July. Market participants said that they expected LCO arrivals in December to reach 500,000-600,000 mt, which could add 1 million-1.5 million mt of gasoil when blended with kerosene.

MORE EXPORTS LIKELY IN JANUARY

The first quarter of the year is typically a season of weak demand for gasoil amid low temperatures that leads to a slowdown in the mining, construction and transportation sectors.

Therefore, “not only will prices fall, but more exports are also likely in January … [exports] may reach 1.5 million mt,” said a Beijing-based trader with a state-owned oil company.

China exported 13.24 million mt of gasoil over January-October, up 9% year on year, according to latest data from the General Administration of Customs. The November data is expected to be released next week.

Imports of LCO are also expected to fall in January.

“We have stocks in hand and have no plans to take cargoes for January delivery unless the [CFR] price falls to $7/b over MOPS [Mean of Platts Singapore] 500 ppm gasoil assessments,” an LCO blender said.

Current offers for January-delivery cargoes were at a premium of around $8/b to MOPS 500 ppm gasoil assessments, while December-delivery cargoes were at a premium of $12-13/b, market participants said.

Over January-October, China’s LCO imports surged 39% on the year to 4.46 million mt, customs data showed. South Korea supplied 55% of the imports.

