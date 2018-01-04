China overtakes S Korea to become second-largest LNG importer in 2017: cFlow
China overtook South Korea to become the world’s second-largest LNG importing country in 2017, according to completed voyage data compiled by S&P Global Platts trade flow software cFlow.
Northeast Asia’s four largest buyers imported a total of 172.28 million mt in 2017, up 12.65% year on year.
Chinese imports of LNG in 2017 totaled 37.89 million mt, up 48.4% year on year, while imports by South Korea totaled 36.51 million mt, up 10.81% year on year.
Japan retained its position as the world’s top importer, receiving 81.61 million mt in 2017, up 2.28% year on year. Northeast Asia’s fourth-largest importer, Taiwan, imported 11% more in 2017 at 16.27 million mt.
In December, China imported 5.05 million mt of LNG, up 38.25% year on year, registering its single highest ever monthly import volume since it started importing LNG in 2006.
Japan imported 7.6 million mt of LNG in December, up 0.82% year on year.
Northeast Asian LNG imports (all figures in million mt)
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2017
|% Change on year
|Japan
|7.53
|7.60
|0.82%
|China
|3.65
|5.05
|38.25%
|South Korea
|3.84
|3.73
|-2.79%
|Taiwan
|1.35
|1.31
|-2.88%
|Total
|16.38
|17.69
|8.02%
|Full-year 2016
|Full-year 2017
|% Change on year
|Japan
|79.79
|81.61
|2.28%
|China
|25.54
|37.89
|48.37%
|South Korea
|32.95
|36.51
|10.81%
|Taiwan
|14.66
|16.27
|11.01%
|Total
|152.94
|172.28
|12.65%
Source: Platts