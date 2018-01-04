China overtakes S Korea to become second-largest LNG importer in 2017: cFlow

China overtook South Korea to become the world’s second-largest LNG importing country in 2017, according to completed voyage data compiled by S&P Global Platts trade flow software cFlow.

Northeast Asia’s four largest buyers imported a total of 172.28 million mt in 2017, up 12.65% year on year.

Chinese imports of LNG in 2017 totaled 37.89 million mt, up 48.4% year on year, while imports by South Korea totaled 36.51 million mt, up 10.81% year on year.

Japan retained its position as the world’s top importer, receiving 81.61 million mt in 2017, up 2.28% year on year. Northeast Asia’s fourth-largest importer, Taiwan, imported 11% more in 2017 at 16.27 million mt.

In December, China imported 5.05 million mt of LNG, up 38.25% year on year, registering its single highest ever monthly import volume since it started importing LNG in 2006.

Japan imported 7.6 million mt of LNG in December, up 0.82% year on year.

Northeast Asian LNG imports (all figures in million mt)

Dec 2016 Dec 2017 % Change on year Japan 7.53 7.60 0.82% China 3.65 5.05 38.25% South Korea 3.84 3.73 -2.79% Taiwan 1.35 1.31 -2.88% Total 16.38 17.69 8.02%

Full-year 2016 Full-year 2017 % Change on year Japan 79.79 81.61 2.28% China 25.54 37.89 48.37% South Korea 32.95 36.51 10.81% Taiwan 14.66 16.27 11.01% Total 152.94 172.28 12.65%

Source: Platts