China’s coal hub Shanxi adds 10 bln tonnes of coal reserves

North China’s coal-rich Shanxi Province has added nearly 10.5 billion tonnes of newly discovered coal reserves over the past five years, local authorities said.

Shanxi produced more than 16.2 billion tonnes of coal from 1949 to 2014, accounting for one-quarter of the total coal output across the country, said the provincial land and resources department.

By 2014, the province had found 294 billion tonnes of coal reserves.

Shanxi has been reducing its outdated coal production capacity in recent years due to structural adjustment in energy.

It produced 875 million tonnes of coal in 2017, compared to 960 million tonnes in 2013.

The coal hub will close 36 mines and reduce 23 million tonnes of outdated coal production capacity this year, and 100 million tonnes by 2020.

Source: Xinhua