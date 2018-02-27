China’s Derivatives Guru Goes Offshore for Benchmark Dream

One of the founders of China’s derivatives market is going offshore to move closer to his dream of developing global commodity benchmarks in Asia.

Asia Pacific Exchange Pte, backed by Chinese investors, has received licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to operate a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, said Eugene Zhu, the chief executive officer of the bourse. The market will start by offering refined palm oil futures contracts.

The planned May launch for the new venture is the culmination of 30 years in the derivatives world for Zhu, who has been the head at two of China’s commodities exchanges. By setting up a contract that doesn’t have a leading international rival, he may be able to establish his bourse as a global hub, something he said he couldn’t do on the mainland because of the country’s capital controls.

“This is my dream here: building up an international market and establishing products that could be global benchmarks,” said Zhu, 56, who studied derivatives as part of China’s State Council in late 1980s. “It’s a pity that contracts in China can’t be real global benchmarks as foreigners aren’t able to trade directly there, even as volumes are quite high now.”

Asia Pacific Exchange, known as Apex, will be the third derivatives exchange in Singapore. For China, an offshore venue would dovetail with a drive by Xi Jinping’s government to lift the country’s status in global financial markets, as it continues efforts to open its market to offshore investors.

Oil Futures

China is set to list yuan crude futures in Shanghai on March 26, in a potential challenge to dollar-denominated oil benchmarks elsewhere, after years of delays and setbacks. Still, skeptics say the contract will face hurdles as long as the currency is controlled by the central government.

By setting up in Singapore, Apex is hoping to sidestep potential hurdles to attracting global investors. The company, which has more than 60 employees, will open with refined palm oil contracts that will be dollar-denominated and can be settled physically, Zhu said.

Palm oil is the world’s most widely consumed vegetable oil, found in goods such as ice cream, instant noodles and lipstick. Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s top producers of the agricultural commodity, and futures on crude palm oil are most actively traded at Bursa Malaysia Derivatives. There is no major futures derivatives on refined palm oil.

Apex is studying products including natural rubber, South American soybean, iron ore, crude oil and financial futures, said Zhu.

Third Exchange

Once it opens for business, Apex will join Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and Singapore Exchange Ltd., which already run derivatives bourses in the city-state. Its MAS approval came a month after Deutsche Boerse AG called quits on its own ambition for a local futures venue.

“We’re not here to compete but here to complement Singapore Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange and Bursa Malaysia Bhd.,” Zhu said.

As China moves to allow more foreign investors to trade directly in its domestic market, Apex’s contracts will still meet additional demand because they allow for overseas physical settlement, said Zhu, who is also a major investor in the bourse.

A unit of CEFC China Energy Co., a firm that agreed to buy a $9 billion stake in Rosneft PJSC last year, holds a 20 percent stake in Apex, according to corporate filings. Other investors include Hong Kong Xinhu Investment Co., a unit of leading Chinese brokerage Xinhu Futures Co., and Shanghai Chaos Investment, which was founded by hedge fund manager Ge Weidong.

Zhu formerly headed the Dalian Commodity Exchange as well as the China Financial Futures Exchange, and has also served as president of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank. Lim Hwee Hua, a KKR Inc. senior adviser who was Singapore’s first female minister, is Apex’s chairman.

Source: Bloomberg