China’s Jan steel exports fall 18% on month, down 37% on year at 4.65 mil mt

China’s finished steel exports in January plunged by 18% month on month and 37% on the year to 4.65 million mt, the lowest since March 2013, preliminary data released by the General Administration of Customs showed Thursday.

The fall in exports has been widely expected by the market, as shipments last month were mainly booked in November and early December, when Chinese domestic prices have skyrocketed amid anticipation of steel output cuts in northern and eastern China during the winter season.

This led producers to focus more on domestic customers.

In January, steel imports were at 1.19 million mt, down 0.7% on the month but up 8.9% year on year.

This brings net steel exports in January to 3.46 million mt, down 23% month on month and lower by 45% on the year.

